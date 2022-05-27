Lewis Hamilton races with his nose stud in at Monaco GP

“Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this. I’ve said everything I feel I need to say on it in the last races and that is not where my focus is this weekend,” Hamilton said. “We shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

Hamilton protested the FIA's crackdown on body piercings in Miami. He arrived in the paddock there wearing at least four stacked necklaces, and was later seen with at least three watches and four rings on each hand — along with his earrings and nose ring.

The FIA tightened its ban on non-regulatory underwear and body piercings with the rule part of official scrutineering, meaning such choices are subject to review by race officials.

Hamilton said in Miami that he would sign a waiver assuming all responsibility.

“I think we’ve all worn jewelry throughout our careers in Formula One,” Hamilton said Friday. “It’s not been a problem in the past and there’s no reason for it to necessarily be a problem now.”

The FIA argues that wearing jewelry underneath flameproof clothing could reduce protection.

___

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain answers to reporters during a news conference ahead the free practice at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 27, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain touches his bracelet during a news conference ahead the free practice at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Wednesday, May 27, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain gestures as he answers to reporters during a news conference ahead the free practice at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Friday, May 27, 2022. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)