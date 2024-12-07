Nation & World News
Lewis Hamilton qualifies 18th for his last race with Mercedes in F1

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start his last race with Mercedes from 18th on the grid after a bizarre incident wrecked his final qualifying lap
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain creates sparks as his car touches the track during the qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain creates sparks as his car touches the track during the qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
17 minutes ago

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start his last race with Mercedes from 18th on the grid after a bizarre incident wrecked his final qualifying lap Saturday.

A plastic pole marking the inside of a corner was knocked loose by Kevin Magnussen's Haas and Hamilton drove over it, leaving the object jammed under his Mercedes.

Hamilton was already among the slowest in the first part of qualifying and he was eliminated shortly after.

“I messed that up big time, guys," Hamilton told the team over the radio.

Hamilton is moving to Ferrari for 2025 after 12 years with Mercedes, where he won six drivers' titles.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain creates sparks as his car touches the track during the qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, front, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leave the pit lane during the qualifying for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

