Lewis Hamilton qualifies 18th for his last race with Mercedes in F1

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start his last race with Mercedes from 18th on the grid after a bizarre incident wrecked his final qualifying lap Saturday.

A plastic pole marking the inside of a corner was knocked loose by Kevin Magnussen's Haas and Hamilton drove over it, leaving the object jammed under his Mercedes.

Hamilton was already among the slowest in the first part of qualifying and he was eliminated shortly after.