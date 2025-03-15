Lewis Hamilton has tough start with Ferrari, qualifying eighth in F1 Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari odyssey got off to a tough start on Saturday after the British driver qualified in eighth for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 world champion was refreshingly honest after qualifying, saying he’s still not dialled into the Scuderia’s team plans just yet — even if rain forecasted for Sunday's race could bring him back into contention.

“Charles (Leclerc) has more experience of course, but I’m building confidence with the car and learning how to unlock its potential,” Hamilton said.