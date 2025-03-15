Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lewis Hamilton has tough start with Ferrari, qualifying eighth in F1 Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari odyssey got off to a tough start after the British driver qualified in eighth for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari odyssey got off to a tough start on Saturday after the British driver qualified in eighth for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time F1 world champion was refreshingly honest after qualifying, saying he’s still not dialled into the Scuderia’s team plans just yet — even if rain forecasted for Sunday's race could bring him back into contention.

“Charles (Leclerc) has more experience of course, but I’m building confidence with the car and learning how to unlock its potential,” Hamilton said.

“Now we will get our heads down and try to find out how we can close the gap. Tomorrow is going to be a challenge, especially as I’ve not driven this car in the wet, but we will be giving it all we can to have a positive first race and be up there.”

Melbourne is expecting contrasting weather conditions on Sunday, with an overcast warm morning giving way to a cool change in the late morning — and a very high chance of showers.

Lando Norris set a searing final qualifying lap to secure pole position for the race, his first at Melbourne's Albert Park, and milestone 10th overall, in front of his teammate Oscar Piastri, and a record Saturday crowd of 136,347 at Albert Park.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain prepares for qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley )

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third practice session at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain reacts after taking pole during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton 8th in qualifying in Ferrari debut as Norris takes pole for F1 race in Australia

1h ago

Verstappen bids for 5th title and Hamilton's at Ferrari as F1 prepares for a close fight in 2025

F1's Mercedes chief Wolff says he's not looking to sign Verstappen for 2026

The Latest

Yael Alexander holds a poster of her son, Edan, who was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, during a weekly rally for families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and their supporters, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

Hamas says it will only release American-Israeli hostage if truce agreement is implemented

16m ago

Why Trump is singling out South Africa and accusing it of being anti-white and anti-American

26m ago

Pope enters fifth week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia on positive trajectory

30m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?