Lewandowski scores his 7th goal to give Barcelona its 7th straight win in Spanish league

Robert Lewandowski was on target again and Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates with Barcelona's Jules Kounde, front, after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates with Barcelona's Jules Kounde, front, after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Getafe at the Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — With Robert Lewandowski on target again, Barcelona extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season.

Lewandowski scored his seventh goal in as many matches and Barcelona won its seventh in a row in the league by defeating Getafe 1-0 at home on Wednesday.

The triumph gives Barcelona its second-best league start ever, equaling the seven victories it also earned at the start of the 2017-18 season. The Catalan club won eight straight to start the 2013-14 season.

“I'm really proud about my team. They fight 90 minutes or 95 minutes," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. “But also I'm very proud because the fans they realized that we needed them and they give everything. It's a good connection at the moment and I'm really happy about that.”

Barcelona has outscored its opponents 23-5 in its first seven games this season. It has a four-point lead over defending champion Real Madrid, which on Tuesday beat Alaves 3-2.

Lewandowski got his league-leading seventh goal from close range in the 19th minute. He picked up a loose ball inside the area after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria couldn't hold on to a high cross into the area.

The Poland striker, who had scored twice in a 5-1 rout of Villarreal on Sunday, was replaced by Pedri in the 77th.

Lewandowski's goal was Barcelona's 6,500 in 3,035 league matches, according to the club.

Iñaki Peña started in goal in place of Marc-André ter Stegen, who sustained a serious knee injury in the team's previous league match.

Barcelona players entered the field with a T-shirt with words of support for Ter Stegen, who is one of the team's captains.

Getafe, which nearly equalized with Borja Mayoral from close range in stoppage time, remains winless and in second-to-last place.

“That was a big scare, but the ball didn't goal in and we left with the three points,” Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde said.

Also Wednesday, Girona and Rayo Vallecano drew 0-0 in Girona.

Barcelona plays at Osasuna on Saturday. It then visits Alaves the following weekend.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

