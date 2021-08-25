Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on 'Black Panther 2'

A Marvel spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the incident happened while filming a stunt for the sequel. Wright is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in “Wakanda Forever,” which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. The 27-year-old British actor was a breakout in the first film as the science-minded sister of the late Chadwick Boseman's T’Challa.