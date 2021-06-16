Let the recovery begin: EU chief OKs some virus plans

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Portugal, which was the first of the EU's 27 countries to formally present ideas for spending its share of the 800 billion euros ($970 billion) earmarked last year to help countries out of a sharp economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is to be distributed in the form of grants and credit. The EU’s 1.1 trillion-euro ($1.3 trillion) seven-year budget from next year will also help national economies.