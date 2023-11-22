Less than 2 years after nearly being killed by Russian bomb, Fox's Benjamin Hall returns to Ukraine

“It was also an opportunity to remind people that journalism will never be stopped, despite the dangers,” he said.

The staggering toll in the Israel-Hamas war is another reminder. The Committee to Protect Journalists said 53 journalists and media workers have been killed there since Oct. 7, as of Wednesday.

In his interview, Hall asked Zelenskyy about growing doubts among Republicans in the United States about support for Ukraine, and whether he would be willing to meet with former President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy said he would.

Zelenskyy also gave Hall an award for his “outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.”

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO, accompanied Hall on the trip.