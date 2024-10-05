Nation & World News

Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic but isn't threatening land

Forecasters say Leslie has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and isn’t threatening land
This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Leslie, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Leslie, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)
Updated 12 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Leslie has strengthened into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and isn’t threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located Saturday about 725 miles (1,170 kilometers) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kirk remained a Category 4 major hurricane, and waves from the system were affecting the the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles, forecasters said. The storm's swells were expected to spread to the East Coast of the United States, the Atlantic Coast of Canada and the Bahamas on Saturday night and Sunday.

Forecasters warned the waves could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Kirk was expected to weaken starting Saturday, the center said.

Though there were no coastal warnings or watches in effect for Kirk, the center said those in the Azores, where swells could hit Monday, should monitor the storm's progress.

Kirk was about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (209 kph).

The storms churned in the Atlantic as rescuers in the U.S. Southeast searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week, leaving behind a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce move through the open Atlantic far from land
Placeholder Image

Credit: NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

With Southeast reeling from Helene, another storm being tracked
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Greg Landry, former Detroit Lions quarterback and assistant coach, dead at 7714m ago
Trump returns to site of Pennsylvania assassination attempt for huge rally with Vance and...45m ago
Harris is heading to North Carolina to survey Helene's aftermath one day after Trump...46m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship