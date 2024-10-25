Leonardo DiCaprio endorses Kamala Harris for president

His Instagram caption cited the recent devastation from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, which he called "unnatural disasters caused by climate change." In the video, DiCaprio praised Harris' ambitious targets for achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and helping to build a green economy. He also noted her involvement in passing the Inflation Reduction Act. As vice president, Harris cast the tiebreaking vote on President Joe Biden's landmark climate law that was approved with only Democratic support.

He also criticized Trump for withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord and rolling back "critical environmental protections." Trump, he said, continues to "deny the facts" and "deny the science."

With less than two weeks until Election Day, Harris has received the support of many high-profile entertainers including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock and George Clooney.

The vice president held a rally Thursday night in the Atlanta suburbs with former President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen. Beyoncé, whose song 'Freedom' is a Harris campaign anthem, is expected to be at Harris' Houston rally Friday, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

Republican nominee Donald Trump's celebrity supporters include Elon Musk, Dennis Quaid, Roseanne Barr and Kid Rock. In December 2016, DiCaprio and the head of his eponymous foundation met with Trump, then president-elect, to discuss how jobs centered on preserving the environment could boost the economy.