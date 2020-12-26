Leonard leaves bloodied, but Clippers beat Nuggets 121-108

The Nuggets rallied from double-digit second-half deficits in Games 5, 6 and 7 of the second-round series in September, winning all three and wiping out LA’s 3-1 lead to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Denver wasn’t able to do it again but made a run after trailing by 24 late in the third quarter. The Nuggets used an 11-0 run into early in the fourth, and two 3-pointers by Murray sliced a 98-74 deficit to 106-95 with 7:35 left.

“When you’re down 25, it’s about pride and about effort,” Murray said. “We wanted to play hard and let the lead take care of itself. We saw the lead chip away like we did in the playoffs, we just couldn’t get over the hump."

Leonard went out soon after but Denver never got the deficit under 10.

“They made a run, we lost Kawhi so we could have lost our composure, lost our game, but we took a good timeout,” Nicolas Batum said. “We kept moving the ball and made big shots.”

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Marcus Morris (sore right knee) missed his second straight game, but coach Lue said he is day-to-day. “He’s been doing his own rehab with the sports science team and he’s progressing,” Lue said.

Nuggets: F JaMychal Green sat out with a left calf strain. Green, who played for the Clippers last season, has yet to play in the regular season after signing with Denver in the short offseason.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Nuggets: Host the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

