Leonard, George each score 31, Clippers tie series with Jazz

Marcus Morris added 24 points and went 5 of 6 on 3-pointers for fourth-seeded Los Angeles. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

“I thought it was our defense where we set the tone. We were able to get out in transition,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, making him the first player since Golden State’s Stephen Curry in 2019 to have six straight 30-point games in the playoffs.

Joe Ingles added 19 and Bojan Bogdanovic 18 for the top-seeded Jazz, who has lost back-to-back playoff games for the first time this year.

“We were playing hard. We were competing. We weren’t playing smart in that we weren’t connected,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "That showed with the 13-point first quarter that we were trying to attack, but we weren’t attacking as much -- we weren’t putting ourselves in situations where we could have success, I think.

Utah won the tip and scored on Bogdanovic's dunk before the Clippers scored the next 10 points and never looked back as Leonard had five points during the early run.

LA's largest lead in the first quarter was 19 as it was 6 of 12 on 3-pointers and forced six Utah turnovers.

Morris hit a pair of free throws with 5:21 remaining to put the Clippers up 51-22, which was their largest lead of the night. They had a 24-point advantage at halftime (68-44), which is tied for their second biggest in postseason franchise history.

LA led 105-85 with 6:48 remaining before the Jazz countered with a 17-7 run to cut it in half with 2:10 left.

TIP-INS

Jazz: NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was in foul trouble most of the night and finished with 11 points. ... Jordan Clarkson was only 3 of 12 from the field and 2 of 8 on 3-pointers after averaging 5.3 made from beyond the arc in the first three games. ... G Mike Conley remained out due to a right hamstring strain. Snyder did not have an updated timetable on when Conley could return.

Clippers: Morris Sr. is 16 of 27 (59.3%) on 3-pointers during LA's six postseason victories but is 7 of 33 (21.2%) in the five losses. ... Patrick Beverley had a postseason career-high four blocks. ... G Rajon Rondo was inactive due to right knee soreness. Lue said before the game that he planned to stick with a nine-player rotation moving forward.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, celebrates with guard Paul George after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert sits on the bench during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer celebrates during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Clippers and the Utah Jazz Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson watches during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson reacts after being called for traveling during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series lagainst the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, shoots as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson defends during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors defends during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, right, sits on the floor after committing a foul as referee Zach Zarba gestures during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, right, gestures after a foul that was committed by the Utah Jazz as the Jazz's guard Donovan Mitchell looks down during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill