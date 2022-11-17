Leno has surgery for burns from car fire, in good condition

Leno came through one surgery well and a second is planned this week, Grossman said. The comedian is up and walking, telling jokes and is a hit with the staff, even giving out cookies to young patients, he said.

The fire occurred at the Burbank garage where Leno stores his famed collection of cars and other motor vehicles, the doctor said. In a statement earlier this week, Leno referred to the burns as “serious” but said he would need only "a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Grossman said he appreciated Leno's eagerness but has cautioned him to be realistic.

“I had to tell him that he needs to step back a little bit and just realize that some of this takes time," he said. “He’s very compliant, he understands that. I think he’s realizing that he does need to perhaps take it a little slower than he initially anticipated.”

The doctor said he expects Leno to make a full recovery but that it was too early to know if there would be “remnants” of the injury. He didn't elaborate.