Leicester ends on top after weekend of changing EPL leaders

Teams and disbelieving fans were riffing off President Donald Trump's post-election demand — starting Friday when Southampton climbed to the summit of English football for the first time in 32 years. The club tweeted "STOP THE COUNT " above a snapshot of the league table.

Of course, with only eight of 38 games played, the league couldn't stop Friday night, however much the south-coast club joked it wanted it to after beating Newcastle.