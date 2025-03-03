Legge to become 1st woman since Danica Patrick to compete in Cup Series race. Will race at Phoenix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman since Patrick made her final Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 seven years ago.

Legge, who is a 44-year-old native of England, has five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She most recently raced in NASCAR at Road America in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway.