Legge to become 1st woman since Danica Patrick to compete in Cup Series race. Will race at Phoenix

Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway
FILE - Katherine Legge greets fans before an IndyCar auto race, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Katherine Legge will become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick in 2018 when the veteran makes her debut Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

Legge will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports. She becomes the first woman since Patrick made her final Cup Series start in the Daytona 500 seven years ago.

Legge, who is a 44-year-old native of England, has five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. She most recently raced in NASCAR at Road America in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway.

Legge has raced in multiple series over the years, including seven IndyCar Series starts last season. She has four career starts in the Indianapolis 500 and in 2023 set a record for fastest qualifying time by a woman.

Legge will be sponsored at Phoenix by venture studio DROPLight and Sherfick Companies, a real estate and construction development business.

“Entering the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Legge. “Racing stock cars has been an incredibly fun and new challenge that’s given me a renewed sense of vigor for this sport. As always, I’m grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and am inspired by all of the effort, preparation and behind the scenes work it takes to get here.”

Legge is one of nine women to have raced in the Indy 500. She has four career victories in sports car racing and has participated in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Legge has also competed in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

