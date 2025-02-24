Legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan announces final North American tour, kicking off in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Wu-Tang Clan is forever, but their touring days are coming to an end.
The legendary rap group — made up of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and previously, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard — will kick off their final tour this summer.
The “Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber” tour launches June 6 in Baltimore at the CFG Bank Arena and concludes on July 18 at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
The tour will also hit Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Austin, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Phoenix; Ontario, Canada; San Diego; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Sacramento, California; Seattle; Vancouver, Canada; Portland, Oregon; Greenwood Village, Colorado; Chicago; Detroit; Columbus, Ohio; Boston; Laval, Canada; Toronto; New York and Newark, New Jersey.
Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by openers Run the Jewels.
Tickets go on sale Friday, local time. There is no pre-sale.
"Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," RZA said in a statement.
“Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we’re playing songs we’ve never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”
Keep Reading
Beyoncé adds fourth Atlanta date to upcoming ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour
The eight-city tour kicks off in Los Angeles in April and includesd stops in Paris and London before ending in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta rap stars headline Hip Hop Museum’s financial literacy tour stop
Big Boi, Zaytoven participating in economics-focused financial literacy tour scheduled through Feb. 23 in Atlanta
Featured
Police deadly force cases must be investigated, say Dickens, City Council
Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.
‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.
Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers
On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.