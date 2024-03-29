Nation & World News

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and Diamondbacks finalize $25 million, 1-year contract

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized their $25 million, one-year deal
FILE - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Diamondbacks have agreed with Montgomery on a $25 million, one-year deal with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, March 26, because Montgomery still has to pass a physical. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Oct. 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Diamondbacks have agreed with Montgomery on a $25 million, one-year deal with a vesting option for 2025, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, March 26, because Montgomery still has to pass a physical. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their $25 million, one-year deal on Friday.

Montgomery pitched for Texas against Arizona in the World Series last year, and his addition bulks up the defending National League champions’ rotation. He should slide into the No. 3 or No. 4 spot once he’s ready for game action, joining Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodríguez, who signed an $80 million, four-year contract with the Diamondbacks earlier in the offseason.

The contract includes a vesting option for 2025.

If Montgomery makes at least 10 starts this season, the option would become guaranteed at $20 million and the left-hander also would gain the right to opt out. The option price would escalate to $22.5 million if he makes 18 starts and to $25 million if he makes 23 starts — a figure he has reached in three straight seasons.

The sides agreed to the deal on Tuesday, pending a physical.

Because Montgomery was not in the organization on opening day, the Diamondbacks cannot make a qualifying offer to him as a free agent and would not be eligible to get an additional pick in the 2025 amateur draft if he leaves Arizona at the end of the season and signs with another team.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

FILE - Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of Game 1 in an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Oct. 3, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Baseball agent Scott Boras claims the free agent market is intensifying for two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and left-hander Montgomery with the opening day 3 1/2 weeks away for most teams,“I think there's a pitching panic going on in Major League Baseball right now,” he said Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgians get lower taxes, raises, construction boom from legislators

Credit: AP

Trump, Fulton co-defendants appeal judge’s decision keeping DA Fani Willis
26m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How environmental bills fared on the Georgia Legislature’s last day

Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia
2h ago

Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest
Caitlin Clark thrilled by US national team training camp invite. If Iowa isn't in the...
7m ago
Oregon State frustrates Hidalgo and beats Notre Dame 70-65 in Sweet 16
8m ago
Girl, 8, only survivor of bus crash that kills 45 Easter pilgrims on South Africa's...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Gametracker: Braves at Phillies
Photos: Braves face Phillies in 2024 season opener
Bally Sports’ 2024 Braves broadcast team includes Tom Glavine, three newcomers