Left-hander Jarlín García’s $3.25 million team option declined by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

National & World News
38 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Jarlín García's $3.25 million team option was declined by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The decision allowed García to become a free agent.

The 30-year-old agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract last offseason but did not pitch after a spring training outing against Philadelphia on March 4 because of a nerve injury in his upper left arm.

He is 17-15 with a 3.61 ERA in six seasons with Miami (2017-19) and San Francisco (2020-22).

Pittsburgh announced the decision Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

