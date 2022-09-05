Lee You-Mi of 'Squid Game' among creative arts Emmy winners

Domingo, who appears on “Euphoria” as Ali Muhammad, a drug-addiction recovery sponsor, won the drama series guest actor trophy.

On the comedy series side, the winners were Metcalf for “Hacks” and Lane for “Only Murders in the Building.” It's Metcalf's fourth Emmy after a trio for “Roseanne”; for Lane, it's his first after multiple nods for shows including “Frasier” and “Modern Family.”

Other weekend winners included former President Barack Obama, who earned the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series "Our Great National Parks."

Taylor Simone Ledward, widow of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, accepted his posthumous trophy Saturday for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show “What If...?”

Other creative arts winners:

—Actor in a short-form comedy or drama series: Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.”

—Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series: Patricia Clarkson, “State of the Union.”

—Television movie: “Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

—Short form nonfiction or reality series: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night."

—Directing for a documentary or nonfiction program: Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back.”

—Host for a reality or competition program: RuPaul, “RuPaul's Drag Race.”

—Hosted nonfiction series or special: “Stanly Tucci: Searching for Italy.”

—Documentary or nonfiction special: “George Carlin's American Dream.”

