Lee scores record 61 as K-State women rout No. 14 Oklahoma

Lee, a junior, had 14 points in the first quarter to stake the Wildcats to a 19-11 lead. She made 15 of 17 foul shots and grabbed 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season. Freshman Serena Sundell pitched in with 11 points, eight assists and five boards.

Taylor Robertson paced the Sooners (16-3, 5-2) with 19 points and Madi Williams scored 11. Robertson and Williams are just one of four tandems averaging better than 18 points per game this season.

The Sooners cracked the Top 15 this week for the first time since Nov. 28, 2016. Oklahoma came in averaging 88.3 points per game, second best in the nation.

Kansas State hits the road to play No. 15 Texas on Wednesday. Oklahoma heads home to host Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25