Lee Enterprises directors reelected despite hedge fund fight

The vote also showed high participation from Lee shareholders, with more than 75% of Lee’s outstanding shares casting votes on directors, an increase of over 20 percentage points from the company’s average turnout in the previous three years, Lee said.

“We deeply appreciate the record turnout and strong support we received from shareholders at this pivotal annual meeting," Lee said in a written statement. “The results represent a resounding rejection of Alden Global Capital’s campaign against Lee.”

Final results will be tabulated and certified within four days, Lee said.

The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Buffalo News, Omaha World-Herald and nearly every other newspaper in the state of Nebraska rejected Alden's $141 million takeover offer in December because Lee officials said the $24 per share bid grossly undervalued the company.

Lee has been fighting hard against Alden, which it called a "vulture hedge fund." Alden has a reputation for imposing severe cost cuts and widespread layoffs at the newspapers it owns.

Alden had argued that changes are needed at Lee because the company has delivered disappointing results since it bought all of Berkshire Hathaway's newspapers in 2020. But Lee defended its approach and said it is making good progress in growing digital subscriptions and online ad revenue.

Two other hedge funds that own larger stakes in Lee than Alden have said they believed the company is worth significantly more than Alden offered. Alden has said it holds 6.3% of Lee's stock.

Lee also received the backing of The NewsGuild–Communications Workers of America union that represents journalists at several of its newspapers.

“We believe that Alden Global Capital has done more harm to the news industry than any single factor, including the online platforms,” the union wrote in a letter to shareholders before the vote. “Within a few years of acquiring a news organization, Alden quickly hollows it out, taking a liquidation approach of selling off historic offices, shutting down printing plants and slashing staff, while hiking subscription prices.”

Alden built its group of newspapers primarily by buying up MediaNews Group and Tribune's newspapers. It owns the Denver Post, the Orange County Register and the Boston Herald.