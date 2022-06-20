Ledecky wins 1,500 for record-extending 17th world title

Only compatriot Michael Phelps also won at least four gold medals in three different swimming events at the worlds, though he achieved it in just one individual event — five 200 butterfly titles — as well as two relays (4x100 medley, 4x200 freestyle).

Australian Lani Pallister finished third, 18.81 off Ledecky’s pace, for her country’s first medal in this race. The 1,500 freestyle was the only women’s event at a worlds in which an Australian swimmer had not reached the podium.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella, who was second fastest in qualifying, finished fifth, more than half a minute behind.

Earlier, Romania’s David Popovici set a world junior record to win the men’s 200 meters in 1:43.21.

The 17-year-old Popovici was 1.26 seconds ahead of South Korea’s Hwang Sun-woo and 1.77 ahead of Britain’s Tom Dean.

More races were scheduled for later Monday.

Second placed Katie Grimes of the United States celebrates with winner Katie Ledecky, left, also of the United States, after finishing the Women 1500m Freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

