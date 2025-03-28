Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Led by Mark Sears, Alabama breaks record for 3-pointers in a March Madness game with 25

Led by Mark Sears, Alabama broke the 35-year-old record for 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game, making 25 in a 113-88 victory over BYU in an East Region semifinal
Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11), guard Mark Sears (1) and guard Chris Youngblood (8) react during the second half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Brigham Young, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi (11), guard Mark Sears (1) and guard Chris Youngblood (8) react during the second half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Brigham Young, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — There was no such thing as a bad shot for Alabama on Thursday night.

Certainly not from beyond the arc, where the Crimson Tide set March Madness records by making 25 3-pointers, attempting 51 and knocking one of college basketball’s most memorable teams, Loyola Marymount, out of a perch it had held for 35 years.

Mark Sears highlighted Alabama's 113-88 win over BYU in the Sweet 16 by going 10 for 16 from 3 and finishing with 34 points.

Sears ended up one long-range basket short of breaking the record Jeff Fryer set in Loyola Marymount's record-breaking 149-115 tournament blowout of Michigan back in 1990. That Lions team starred Hank Gathers and was coached by Paul Westhead, whose team cracked 100 points in all but three games that season.

Fun fact: After the win over Michigan, Loyola Marymount beat none other than Alabama, coached back then by Wimp Sanderson. The score was 62-60 — by far, Loyola Marymount's lowest-scoring game of the season.

This year's Tide, with Nate Oats coaching, are the highest-scoring team in the country. This was the ninth time they cracked triple digits.

The Tide only tried 15 shots from inside the arc. They made 10. Collectively, Alabama shot 53% from the floor and also made 18 of 21 free throws.

They also broke a week-old record for 3-point attempts, surpassing the 46 Texas Tech hoisted last week in a first-round win over UNC-Wilmington.

Aden Holloway made six 3s, Chris Youngblood hit five and Alabama shot 49% from behind the arc. The 25 makes were also the most for the Crimson Tide in any game in program history.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) reacts during the second half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Brigham Young, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) reacts during the second half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Brigham Young, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) puts up a shot against Brigham Young during the first half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama players react during the second half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Brigham Young, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Alabama guard Chris Youngblood (8) and guard Mark Sears (1) react during the second half of a Sweet 16 round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Brigham Young, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Alabama makes March Madness record 25 3s and romps past BYU 113-88 to reach Elite Eight

17m ago

Alabama rolls by Saint Mary's 80-66 to reach the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for a 3rd straight year

Numbers to know for each of the 16 teams remaining in March Madness

The Latest

Florida players react on the bench during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Maryland, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: AP

Top-seeded Florida and its seniors run away from Maryland's 'Crab Five' for 87-71 March Madness win

9m ago

Alabama makes March Madness record 25 3s and romps past BYU 113-88 to reach Elite Eight

17m ago

The Associated Press, banned from White House press pool, renews request to court for reinstatement

18m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.