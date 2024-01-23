Led by Chiefs-Bills thriller, NFL divisional round averages record 40 million viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last weekend's four NFL divisional round playoff games averaged 40.0 million viewers on television and digital platforms, the highest on record dating back to 1988.

The viewer average is a 7% increase over last year and a 5% jump from two years ago.

Sunday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on CBS averaged a divisional round record 50.39 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The previous mark was 48.52 million for the Jan. 15, 2017, game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers on Fox.