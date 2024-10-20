Nation & World News

Leclerc wins US Grand Prix and late penalty gives Verstappen 3rd place over Norris in title chase

Charles Leclerc has earned Ferrari its first United States Grand Prix victory since 2018 with a clever start and a commanding drive
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, exits pit row during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Patrick Fallon/Pool Photo via AP)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, exits pit row during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Patrick Fallon/Pool Photo via AP)
By JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charles Leclerc earned Ferrari its first United States Grand Prix victory since 2018 with a clever start and a commanding drive Sunday, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen strengthened his lead in the F1 season championship by finishing third ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Verstappen earned the podium only after Norris was given a five-second penalty for leaving the track to pass Verstappen in the final laps.

Verstappen immediately complained about the move, while Norris insisted Verstappen also left the track. Norris' pass came after the two drivers had battled for the final podium spot and critical championship points over several laps and Verstappen had stubbornly refused to give ground.

The penalty and fourth place finish cost Norris valuable points in the title chase. Verstappen stretched his championship lead over Norris from 54 points to 57 with five grand prix and two sprint races left.

Leclerc earned his third win of the season and Ferrari pulled a 1-2 finish with his teammate Carlos Sainz in second. Kimi Raikkonen had been the last Ferrari winner at the Circuit of the Americas in 2018.

But the bigger battle was raging behind them as Verstappen and Norris fought over every inch of the final dozen laps.

Verstappen has not won a grand prix since June and Norris has steadily chipped away at his lead as the Red Bull car has faded. Yet Verstappen still stretched his lead by five points over the weekend by also winning Saturday's sprint race.

Norris will leave Austin knowing he squandered a big chance to gain ground. He had even earned pole position for Sunday's race.

Verstappen started right beside him, and it was their battle into the first turn that saw both cars run wide, leaving room for Leclerc to pounce on the opening.

The Ferrari driver jumped from fourth and straight into the lead.

Norris complained Verstappen forced him off the track at the start to begin a battle that would be fought over the entire race.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, through a turn during U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, exits pit row during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Patrick Fallon/Pool Photo via AP)

McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, leads drives into Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Drivers head into Turn 1 at the start of the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, heads into Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, left, of the Netherlands, runs McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, of Britain, off the track at Turn 1 during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, leads Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, through a turn during the U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Drivers head into Turn 1 during the F1 U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Patrick Fallon/Pool Photo via AP)





















