X

LeBron sets personal best with 31-point first half in Lakers' elimination game

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
LeBron James set a personal record with 31 points in the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals while his Los Angeles Lakers attempted to avoid playoff elimination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James set a personal record with 31 points in the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night while his Los Angeles Lakers attempted to avoid playoff elimination.

In his NBA-record 282nd career playoff game, the 38-year-old James dropped 21 points in a dynamic first quarter. The top scorer in NBA history added 10 more in the second while playing nearly the entire half of this do-or-die game against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, who lead the series 3-0.

James made 11 of his 13 shots and hit four 3-pointers without a miss. It was the highest-scoring playoff half of his career, which began in 2003 and has included four NBA championships.

James added four rebounds and four assists, and he also got a technical foul after a physical exchange with Aaron Gordon when the two got locked up on the Lakers' end of the court.

James had struggled from distance previously in the series, going 3 for 19 in the first three games. He fixed his shot in Game 4 — and he even got credit for a 3-pointer in the first quarter when his lob pass to Rui Hachimura accidentally went in the basket.

James already had the highest scoring average in NBA history in elimination games (33.5 points per game) among all players with at least 10 such appearances.

The Lakers led 73-58 at halftime.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Private autopsy: Lashawn Thompson died from ‘severe neglect’8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No injuries after Brookhaven officer fires gun in struggle with suspect
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Forsyth may have created ‘hostile environment’ with book ban review
3h ago

Credit: Facebook photo

‘Nobody will forget Mr. Calvin’: 72-year-old’s accused killer arrested in Commerce
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Judge dismisses Kari Lake's final claim in election loss for Arizona governor
10m ago
Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware won't seek reelection, opening up seat in liberal...
30m ago
Bobrovsky gets shutout, Panthers top Hurricanes 1-0 for 3-0 lead in East final
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
17h ago
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
15h ago
5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top