LeBron scores 46, Lakers beat Cavs to stay perfect on road

Over the final 12 minutes, James made 9 of 10 shots, posing to hold his form after draining a 34-foot 3-pointer just before the 24-second clock expired to put the Lakers ahead 103-98.

James followed that with a step-back 3 and then drained a fadeaway turn-around jumper in the corner before shaking his head at Cleveland' bench.

“When he's playing like that, it's fun to watch,” Davis said. “When he had what 19, 17 in the first? It’s over. ... He wasn't missing. He was everywhere on the floor.”

Andre Drummond scored 25 and added 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were blown out by 38 on Sunday in Boston. Cedi Osman added 20 points and Collin Sexton 17 for the Cavs.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game that he wanted his team to “scrap” and that's exactly what the Cavs did — until James took over the way he did in Cleveland for 11 seasons.

“When a guy is doing what he did, he's hard to deal with,” Bickerstaff said. “We've all seen that.”

While still a homecoming for James, this one felt very different.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were only 2,000 fans inside 18,000-plus-seat Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which was known as Quicken Loans Arena when James led the Cavs to the 2016 NBA championship and ended a 52-year title drought in Cleveland.

The sparse crowd welcomed him warmly and the building was dotted with plenty of fans wearing James' purple-and-gold LA jersey.

It was only James' second trip back to Cleveland since he left the Cavs for the second time as a free agent after the 2018 season. Last year's game was cancelled by the pandemic.

After dusting off his pregame chalk toss, a ritual he started with the Cavs and only breaks out these days for special occasions, James dropped four 3-pointers and scored 17 in the first quarter.

HONORING KOBE

On Tuesday, the Lakers' family will have painful memories awakened by the loss of Bryant, whose passing shook their organization, the NBA and sports world. The 41-year-old Bryant died while traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, from one of her basketball games.

Knowing that Bryant's anniversary will be emotional for everyone, Lakers coach Frank Vogel is giving his players the day off to allow them to better manage their grief and honor their late teammate Bryant “how they see fit.”

“It's not a day remembrance like his birthday,” Vogel said. “It's more of a somber-tone-type-of-day.”

The Lakers are spending the night in Cleveland before flying to Philadelphia — Bryant's hometown — on Tuesday. They play the 76ers on Wednesday.

OLD FRIEND

Bickerstaff first met Bryant at a summer camp while they were in high school.

When Bickerstaff walked onto the court, he noticed none of his teammates had matched up defensively against Bryant, so he said, “I’ll take him.”

Bickerstaff claimed he held his own that day and his admiration for Bryant grew in the years to come.

“He changed the game for the next generation,” Bickerstaff said. “His will to win was second to none. His commitment to his craft was second to none.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: C Marc Gasol picked up three fouls in the first 3:02. ... James will one day have his No. 23 jersey retired in Cleveland — and Miami and Los Angeles. He's the Cavs' career leader in games played, points, rebounds, assists, steals, 3-pointers made, free throws and more.

Cavaliers: The Cavs were missing forward Larry Nance Jr., who sprained his right wrist against the Celtics. Nance leads the league with 2.3 steals per game. ... F Kevin Love (calf) and G Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) are the only players left on Cleveland's roster from the '16 title team with James and both missed the game with injuries.

UP NEXT

Lakers: On their visit to Philadelphia a year ago, which came on the night before Bryant's death, James passed the Black Mamba on the career scoring list.

Cavaliers: Host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Cavs beat the Pistons in overtime on Dec. 26.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. Jarrett Allen, left, and Anthony Davis watch. The Lakers own 115-108. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, left, drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, right, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Montrezl Harrell (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton, right, drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak