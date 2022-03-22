LeBron scores 38 in Ohio return, Lakers crush Cavs 131-120

James scored five points as the Lakers opened the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run to go up by nine. Cleveland was still within striking distance when James, as he has done so many times to so many teams before, put the Cavs away with a dunk and jumper in the final 2:34.

After his postgame TV interview, James left slapping hands with fans on his way to the locker room.

James improved to 17-1 in games against the Cavs. He has averaged 29.6 points against Cleveland — his most against any opponent.

The four-time MVP and champion was cheered from the moment he ran onto the floor for warmups. He received a huge ovation during player introductions and again in a first-quarter timeout when the Cavs saluted him for becoming the No. 2 scorer in league history.

James waved, patted his heart, put his hands together as if in prayer and bowed toward the Cleveland fans, which witnessed some familiar sights — his pregame chalk toss, signature fadeaways and one of those towering dunks only he can deliver.

James came home second on the scoring list after passing Karl Malone on Saturday night in Washington with a 38-point performance. There had been speculation he would sit out against the Wizards to rest his sore left knee, so he could move behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his latest homecoming.

But despite the Lakers' struggles, James remains dedicated and committed — even at the age of 37.

Coach Frank Vogel finds that inspiring.

“He legit wants to be out there every night,” Vogel said. “For him to be that way in his 19th year is something this league needs.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Stanley Johnson scored all of his points in the fourth. ... Anthony Davis, out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain, got in an extended pregame workout on the floor. It's still unclear when — or if — he'll back back this season. ... G Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) sat out for the second time in three games. He went 0 of 5 in 17 scoreless in minutes at Washington.

Cavaliers: All-Star center Jarrett Allen (broken finger) missed his eighth straight game. Allen is second in the NBA with a .677 field goal percentage and has enough makes to qualify for the season-ending leaders … G Rajon Rondo (sprained ankle) and F Dean Wade (knee soreness) were inactive for their fifth games in a row.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Cavaliers: Visit Toronto on Thursday night.

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) and Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) and Austin Reaves (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Los Angeles Lakers' Carmelo Anthony (7) rebounds against Cleveland Cavaliers' Brandon Goodwin (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane