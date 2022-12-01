ajc logo
X

LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments

National & World News
Updated 4 hours ago
LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has questions about the disparity of media scrutiny he believes is being applied to a 1957 photo of Jerry Jones and the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The photo of Jones, captured by an Associated Press photographer, shows him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. The group was blocking six Black students who were attempting to desegregate the school and news reports said that moments after the image was taken, the students were shoved down a flight of stairs.

The photo accompanied a Washington Post story last month that was about Jones' legacy as owner of the Dallas Cowboys, including how the team has never had a Black head coach.

James has spoken often about the Cowboys — he was a fan of the team for years before saying in October on Instagram Live that he has switched allegiances — but said Wednesday that he found it interesting that he wasn't asked about the Jones photo.

“When I watched Kyrie talk, and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things they’ve been through,' and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, Black people, have been through in America," James said after the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Wednesday night. “And I feel like as a Black man, as a Black athlete, someone with power and with a platform, when we do something wrong or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage. It’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, the photo, and I know it was years and years ago, and we all make mistakes, I get it. It seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK. We just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys."

Irving was suspended for an eventual eight games by the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season after the guard — a former teammate of James' with the Cleveland Cavaliers — tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material.

James was asked by reporters about that last month, and he made clear that he thought Irving made a significant mistake.

“There’s no place in this world for it,” James said in November. “Nobody can benefit from that and I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people. ... We as humans, none of us are perfect. But I hope he understands how what he did and the actions that he took were just harmful to a lot of people.”

Jones told reporters last week that he was at that school entrance as “a curious kid." He was 14 at the time.

“That was, gosh, 65 years ago, and (I was a) curious kid," Jones said. “I didn’t know at the time the monumental event really that was going on. And I’m sure glad that we’re a long way from that."

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason
1h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What can you expect from Braves’ Marcell Ozuna in 2023?

29 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
58m ago
The Latest

Credit: John Minchillo

Trump Organization tax case wraps up with closing arguments
9m ago
World court: Bolivia, Chile close together in river dispute
10m ago
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
10m ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
9h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top