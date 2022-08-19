LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic 'Redeem Team'

“The Redeem Team” will debut Oct. 7 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Friday. The film is Netflix's first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. With behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the players and coach Mike Krzyzewski, the documentary chronicles the 2008 team's bid for gold in the Beijing games after a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Kobe Bryant was captain of the 2008 team, which also included James, Wade, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. The team, whose nickname referenced the fabled 1992 “Dream Team,” beat Spain in the gold medal game.