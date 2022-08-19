BreakingNews
U.S. Supreme Court puts PSC elections on hold again
ajc logo
X

LeBron James, Wade produce doc on 2008 Olympic 'Redeem Team'

FILE - Kobe Bryant, from left, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, are surrounded by photographers as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Kobe Bryant, from left, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, of the U.S. Olympic basketball team, are surrounded by photographers as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men's basketball team known as the "Redeem Team,” with executive producers including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix this fall.

“The Redeem Team” will debut Oct. 7 on Netflix, the streaming service announced Friday. The film is Netflix's first collaboration with the International Olympic Committee. With behind-the-scenes footage and interviews from the players and coach Mike Krzyzewski, the documentary chronicles the 2008 team's bid for gold in the Beijing games after a disappointing bronze finish at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Kobe Bryant was captain of the 2008 team, which also included James, Wade, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. The team, whose nickname referenced the fabled 1992 “Dream Team,” beat Spain in the gold medal game.

“The Redeem Team” is directed by Jon Weinbach, a producer on Netflix's 2020 documentary series on Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, “The Last Dance.”

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - USA's Kobe Bryant (10) leaps on top of teammates as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

FILE - USA's Kobe Bryant (10) leaps on top of teammates as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - USA's Kobe Bryant (10) leaps on top of teammates as they celebrate after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE The U.S. Olympic basketball team celebrates after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

FILE The U.S. Olympic basketball team celebrates after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE The U.S. Olympic basketball team celebrates after beating Spain 118-107 in the men's gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, on Aug. 24, 2008. A documentary on the 2008 U.S. men’s basketball team known as the “Redeem Team,” with executive producers including Lebron James and Dwayne Wade, will premiere on Netflix in October. (AP Photo/Dusan Vranic, File)

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Credit: Dusan Vranic

Editors' Picks
Kyle Wright will start Braves’ opener vs. Astros on Friday19h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ series win means we’ve got a pennant race
2h ago
Momentum picks up for Erk Russell induction into College Hall of Fame
6h ago
Falcons looking for improvement on defense
2h ago
Falcons looking for improvement on defense
2h ago
Forcing turnovers a priority for Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia defense
1h ago
The Latest
Sweden: 2 wounded in shopping center shooting
6m ago
Stocks fall broadly, S&P 500 set to break winning streak
12m ago
Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
15m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top