LeBron James to become first to score 50,000 combined points in NBA regular season and playoffs

LeBron James will soon become the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, second from left, and forward Kawhi Leonard defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, second from left, and forward Kawhi Leonard defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James will soon become the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined points in the regular season and postseason.

If James suits up Tuesday night, he'll need just one point to set the mark during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

James got to 49,999 points Sunday night when he scored 17 points while the Lakers beat the Clippers 108-102 for their sixth consecutive win.

The 40-year-old James already has become the top scorer in NBA history in both the regular season and in the playoffs during a career in which he has rewritten all previous definitions of basketball longevity.

James will reach 50,000 combined points deep in his 22nd season, which ties him with Vince Carter for the most played in NBA history.

Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played 20 seasons, is second in NBA history with 44,149 combined points.

James began Tuesday at third in NBA history with 1,547 regular-season games played, trailing only Robert Parish (1,611) and Abdul-Jabbar (1,560). If he stays healthy and elects to return for a record 23rd season, he will likely surpass Parish next winter.

James has also played in 287 postseason games, the most in NBA history. He became the league's career playoff scoring leader on May 25, 2017, when he surpassed Michael Jordan's career total of 5,987 during the Cleveland Cavaliers' Eastern Conference finals game in Boston.

James then became the top scorer in regular-season history on Feb. 7, 2023, when he topped Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points during the Lakers' game against Oklahoma City.

James' prolific scoring is due in large part to his metronomic consistency. With his performance against the Clippers, he has scored at least 10 points in 1,277 consecutive games since Jan. 6, 2007 — by far the longest such streak in NBA history.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, is congratulated by forward LeBron James after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, watches Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden as he gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grimaces during the national anthem before an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: AP

