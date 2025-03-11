LeBron James still being evaluated to determine severity of groin injury but Doncic playing vs. Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is still being evaluated to determine the severity of his groin injury, Lakers coach JJ Redick said Monday.

James strained his left groin in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' 111-101 loss at Boston on Saturday. The Lakers have not said how long they expect the All-Star forward to be sidelined.

James said afterward he was not too concerned it would be a long absence, believing it is not as serious as the groin injury he sustained during a Christmas game in 2018 that forced him to miss the next 17 games.