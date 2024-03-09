LeBron James sits out Lakers' showdown with Milwaukee Bucks due to his balky ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers' meeting with Milwaukee on Friday night due to his injured left ankle.

The 39-year-old James will miss his ninth game of the season when the Lakers host the Bucks. Los Angeles is 4-4 without the top scorer in NBA history.

James' ankle has bothered him all season long, and it forced him to miss each of the Lakers' games around the All-Star break. He then limped off the court in pain with about four minutes left in Los Angeles' 130-120 home loss to Sacramento on Wednesday night.