LeBron James sits out Lakers' showdown with Milwaukee Bucks due to his balky ankle

LeBron James is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers’ meeting with Milwaukee due to his injured left ankle
Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By GREG BEACHAM – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers' meeting with Milwaukee on Friday night due to his injured left ankle.

The 39-year-old James will miss his ninth game of the season when the Lakers host the Bucks. Los Angeles is 4-4 without the top scorer in NBA history.

James' ankle has bothered him all season long, and it forced him to miss each of the Lakers' games around the All-Star break. He then limped off the court in pain with about four minutes left in Los Angeles' 130-120 home loss to Sacramento on Wednesday night.

James dismissed the injury after the game, saying it was “just something I’ve been dealing with.”

James has been featured on the Lakers' injury report all season, with the team usually waiting until shortly before game time to announce whether he will play that night. James was ruled out against the Bucks more than four hours before tipoff, suggesting the injury has flared up more significantly.

James has been outstanding in his 21st NBA season, averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. He reached 40,000 career points last weekend during a loss to Denver.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges fans after scoring to become the first NBA player to reach 40,000 points in a career during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

