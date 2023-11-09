BreakingNews
Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office

LeBron James' rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio

LeBron James’ path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
5 minutes ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James' path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began.

LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.

A multimedia experience, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The museum is at House Three Thirty, a facility started by James' foundation to serve the community where he was raised.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” James said. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out."

Among the items on display will be the all-white suit James wore at the 2003 NBA Draft, his jersey from the McDonald’s All-American game and an original backboard and rim from St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, where James first caught the attention of basketball fans as a teenager.

A four-time NBA champion, James, who turns 39 next month, is in his 21st season as a pro. Last year, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in league history.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence25m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office
40m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thrown out: What went wrong for the GOP in Georgia’s redistricting
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Is warm weather about to come to an end?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Artists' posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint...
6m ago
Lyrics can be used as evidence during rapper Young Thug's trial on gang and racketeering...
11m ago
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White...
14m ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
3h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top