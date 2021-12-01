LeBron James in NBA's virus protocols, ruled out Tuesday

The NBA, in a memo obtained by The Associated Press, also told its teams Tuesday that it has documented 34 cases in which a fully vaccinated player, coach or staffer had a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The league has said about 97% of players are fully vaccinated, with Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving — who has not played this season because of his status — among the exceptions.

Other NBA stars have already missed multiple games this season after testing positive, including Philadelphia's Joel Embiid — who just missed three weeks while dealing with the virus.

Tuesday's game marks James' 12th absence in the Lakers' first 23 games this season. He missed 10 games because of injuries and another because of the first NBA suspension of his 19-year career.

He's averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season. If he is out for 10 days, he would miss at least four games.

James is the 17th player known to have entered the league's health and safety protocols since the start of the regular season. That doesn't include some players who missed time during training camp and the preseason.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports