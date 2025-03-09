Nation & World News
Nation & World News

LeBron James has 'not much concern' after exiting loss to Celtics with late groin injury

LeBron James didn’t sound overly concerned about the strained groin that he suffered in the waning minutes of Los Angeles’ loss to Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, reacts after a foul was called during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, reacts after a foul was called during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James didn't sound overly concerned after straining his groin in the waning minutes of Los Angeles' 111-101 loss to Boston on Saturday night.

He also wasn't willing to put a timetable on how fast he could be back on the court as the Lakers look to maintain their recent surge in the standings.

“Not much concern," James said. "Obviously, I'm day-to-day. I'll look at it each day and see if it gets better, and take the proper measures to see what I need to do moving forward.”

James exited during a timeout with 6:44 to play after contesting a layup by Jaylen Brown. He walked gingerly to the huddle during an ensuing timeout and then barely moved before making his way to the locker room with trainers. He finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

He said his first thoughts went to his first season in Los Angeles in 2018 when he suffered a groin injury during a Christmas Day matchup with Golden State. He missed the next 17 games and the injury bothered him for most of the remainder of the season

“I've been there before and I know what type of injury we're dealing with.,” James said.

The good news is he doesn’t believe this latest injury is as severe as the 2018 one.

He also said he thought about former teammate Anthony Davis, who incurred his current groin injury in his first game in Dallas following his trade for Luka Doncic.

“That's crazy. But I thought about AD,” James said.

Doncic just wants James to give the injury the rest it needs.

“Obviously, he's got to take his time,” Doncic said. “Those injuries, I won't say are the worse, but they're tough to deal with.”

In the meantime James has confidence that his team, which had its eight-game win streak snapped by Boston, can fill in the gaps as it looks to maintain its place in the West standings. The Lakers (40-22) fell to third place behind Denver after Saturday's loss and face a tough upcoming stretch.

The Lakers continue a four-game trip Monday night at Brooklyn. It concludes with matchups at Milwaukee and Denver on Thursday and Friday. They then return home March 16 for a four-game homestand that begins with Phoenix and bookends with return visits from the Nuggets and Bucks.

“It doesn't matter who's in the lineup, we have to play our game,” James said. “We've had guys in and out of the lineup the majority of the year. And we've had guys in and out of the lineup the last six weeks. ... Nothing changes.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends the ball from Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends the net on a score attempt by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, is congratulated by forward LeBron James after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

The Lakers and LeBron are clearly reveling in what the Luka trade did for their title hopes

Luka scores 29 points and LeBron adds 17 in the Lakers' 2nd straight win over the Clippers, 108-102

At beginning of tough stretch, Lakers show grit with overtime victory over Knicks

The Latest

People block the entrance to Israel's defense ministry headquarters during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, March 8, 2025, demanding the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

Israel will send a delegation to Qatar to try to 'advance' ceasefire negotiations

8m ago

Honduras holds primaries as voter frustration simmers over security and the economy

31m ago

Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

1h ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.