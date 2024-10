Lebanon's detained former central bank governor faces new corruption charge

After questioning Salameh, Nicola issued an arrest warrant for him. Salameh had been held by Lebanese authorities since early September.

Salameh has for years denied allegations of corruption, embezzlement and illicit enrichment. He insists that his wealth comes from inherited properties, investments and his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.

In early September, Lebanon charged Salameh with the embezzlement of $42 million a day after he was detained.

Salameh ended his 30-year term as central bank governor a year ago under a cloud, with several European countries probing allegations of financial crimes. Many in Lebanon blame him for the crippling financial crisis that has gripped the country since late 2019.

He was appointed in 1993 and initially celebrated for his role in steering Lebanon’s economic recovery after a 15-year civil war, and for keeping the economy on an even keel during long spells of political gridlock and turmoil.

The embattled Salameh is also in the midst of several other cases against him, both locally and internationally.

France, Germany, and Luxembourg are also investigating Salameh and close associates over alleged illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million.

Salameh has criticized the European investigation and said it was part of a media and political campaign make him a scapegoat.

Meanwhile, the U.S., the U.K, and Canada have sanctioned Salameh and his close associates, and France issued an international arrest warrant for him, though Lebanon does not hand over its own citizens for extradition.