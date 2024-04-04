Nation & World News

Lebanon's billionaire prime minister denies allegations of money laundering in France

Lebanon's billionaire caretaker prime minister has denied all allegations of money laundering after a complaint was formally filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week
FILE - Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during a conference announcing a French reconstruction plan for the Beirut Port, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Mikati has denied all allegations of money laundering after a complaint was filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week. The complaint against Najib Mikati was formally filed Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s office by French anti-corruption non-governmental organization Sherpa and the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks during a conference announcing a French reconstruction plan for the Beirut Port, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Mikati has denied all allegations of money laundering after a complaint was filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week. The complaint against Najib Mikati was formally filed Tuesday, April 2, 2024, to France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s office by French anti-corruption non-governmental organization Sherpa and the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)
22 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — Lebanon's billionaire caretaker prime minister has denied all allegations of money laundering after a complaint was filed in France by two anti-corruption groups this week.

The complaint against Najib Mikati was formally filed Tuesday to France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s office by French anti-corruption non-governmental organization Sherpa and the Collective of Victims of Fraudulent and Criminal Practices.

In a statement, Sherpa said the objective is to “shed light on the conditions under which Lebanese political figures like Najib Mikati accumulated considerable wealth and on the role of financial intermediaries who facilitated these acquisitions.”

No detail was immediately available about the sums of money involved.

The group said it drew the attention of French prosecutors to the conditions under which Mikati “has accumulated significant assets in France. The complaint also questions the origin of the funds that transited through the French banking system.”

Mikati said he and members of his family have always acted in accordance with the law, in a statement published Wednesday by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency. The statement defended the family's “integrity” and said its business is characterized by “complete transparency.”

French prosecutors have yet to decide whether to launch an investigation.

One of the richest men in Lebanon, Mikati, 68, has served as prime minister since 2021.

He founded the telecommunications company Investcom with his brother Taha in the 1980s and sold it in 2006 to South Africa’s MTN Group for $5.5 billion.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Gulch’s aging infrastructure adds complexity to Centennial Yards1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia veterans are healing through therapeutic writing
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Meet the third graders trying to bring longer recess to Cobb County schools
1h ago

Credit: Mike Jordan

Social influencer Keith Lee makes a surprise visit to Atlanta

Credit: Mike Jordan

Social influencer Keith Lee makes a surprise visit to Atlanta

Credit: TNS

King family to lay wreath in Atlanta marking 56 years since MLK’s death
The Latest
March Madness: How to watch and what to watch for in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four
13m ago
THE LATEST
Food aid charity demands independent investigation of Israeli strikes
18m ago
New rule strengthening federal job protections could counter Trump promises to remake the...
37m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Two tornadoes confirmed overnight in Georgia, including EF-2 in Rockdale
Amazon co-founder gives millions to help Atlanta immigrants, Hispanics
Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024