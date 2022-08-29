Lebanon presidential candidate backs anti-Hezbollah platform

Chamoun comes from a prominent Christian political family. Her grandfather, the late president, founded the right-wing National Liberal Party. She also is the daughter of Dany Chamoun, who led the party’s “Tigers” militia in the Lebanese civil war, which went on from 1975 until 1990.

Five gunmen assassinated her father in 1990 alongside his second wife Ingrid, and their sons, ages 5 and 7. The couple's youngest daughter, 11 months old, survived. Tracy Chamoun, then 30, was living in London.

Chamoun was Lebanon’s ambassador to Jordan from 2017 until her resignation in August 2020, days after the Beirut Port explosion that killed over 200 people and wounded over 6,000 others.

Chamoun would be the second woman to officially announce her candidacy in Lebanese presidential elections, after lawyer and civil society activist Nadine Moussa in 2014.

The term of the incumbent president, retired military general and Hezbollah-allied Michel Aoun, ends Oct. 31.

Combined Shape Caption Tracy Chamoun, 61, a granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, speaks during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's upcoming presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar Combined Shape Caption Tracy Chamoun, 61, a granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, speaks during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's upcoming presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar

Combined Shape Caption Tracy Chamoun, 61, a granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, is congratulated by supporters during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar Combined Shape Caption Tracy Chamoun, 61, a granddaughter of the late diplomat and Lebanese President Camille Chamoun, is congratulated by supporters during an announcement of her candidacy in the country's upcoming presidential election, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chamoun announced her candidacy for the cash-strapped country's presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar Credit: Hassan Ammar