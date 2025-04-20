Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Lebanese authorities detain people they say were planning rockets attacks on Israel

Lebanese authorities have detained several people who they say were planning to launch rockets into Israel and confiscated the weapons they were intending to use
20 minutes ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities have detained several people who they say were planning to launch rockets into Israel and confiscated the weapons they were intending to use, the military said Sunday.

The army said in a statement that the arrests are linked to other detentions announced earlier this week. It added that as military intelligence was investigating that case they got information that a new rocket attack was being planned.

The army said troops raided an apartment near the southern port city of Sidon and confiscated some of the rockets and the launchers and “detained several people who were involved in the operation.” it said the detainees were referred to judicial authorities.

On Wednesday, the army said in a statement that authorities detained several people, including a number of Palestinians, who were involved in firing rockets in two separate attacks toward Israel in late March that triggered intense Israeli airstrikes on parts of Lebanon. Lebanon's Hezbollah group denied at the time that it was behind the firing of rockets.

Also Sunday, an Israeli drone strike on the southern Lebanese village of Kawthariet al-Siyad killed one person, the state-run National News Agency said.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo, released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun, center foreground, and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, right, head a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 17, 2025. The Arabic on the screen reads, "Summary of the situation and security measures taken." (Lebanese Presidency press office via AP)

Credit: AP

Lebanon detains several people on suspicion of firing rockets at Israel

Israeli defense minister says troops will remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely

Netanyahu says Israel has 'no choice' but to continue fighting in Gaza

1h ago

The Latest

The motorcade of U.S. Vice President JD Vance is seen en route to Vatican, in Rome, Italy, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Kenny Holston/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

JD Vance meets Pope Francis on Easter Sunday after tangle over US migrant deportations

6m ago

Strollers and other baby products will get more expensive -- and harder to find -- with tariffs

15m ago

Zelenskyy says Russia is trying to create an 'impression of a ceasefire' as attacks continue

23m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.