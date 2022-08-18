ajc logo
X

Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea

Water police drive past the leaning Mole tower in Bremerhaven, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Water police drive past the leaning Mole tower in Bremerhaven, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

National & World News
Updated 14 minutes ago
Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely.

Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he was quoted as saying.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.

___

Latest webcam picture of lighthouse: https://pss.wsv.de/wsabhv/webcam/360/wsa-wjn-bremerhaven-360.jpg

Editors' Picks
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape40m ago
The Jolt: Kemp fight with Fulton DA Willis spills into public view
2h ago
With their core, Braves should be winning for a long time
15h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
22h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
22h ago
Kemp accuses Fulton DA’s office of playing politics as he fights subpoena
18h ago
The Latest
Germany lowers natural gas tax to ease burden on consumers
6m ago
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to host MTV Awards
7m ago
US home sales fell again in July as housing slowdown deepens
7m ago
Featured
First Lady Rosalynn Carter, though a constant presence at her husband side, has blazed her own trail through her advocacy for causes such as mental health, refugee welfare, immunizations, voting rights, caregivers and housing, to name just a few. Here are photos from an amazing life that has taken her from Plains, Ga., through the governor's mansion and White House, and around the world. This portrait was taken in the White House in 1979. (Karl H. Schumacher / White House Photographer)

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
19h ago
Aunt Fanny’s Cabin restaurant demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
13h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top