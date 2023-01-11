Leaked report about Colorado Springs shooter to be discussed

Lawyers for Anderson Aldrich, who is charged with killing five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs in November, accuse the El Paso County Sheriff's Office of leaking documents in the old case to the media. They want a judge to hold the office in contempt and order it to pay $10,000 in fines and train staff on the records sealing law.

But the sheriff's office says that Aldrich's lawyers have not presented any facts showing that the sheriff's office leaked the documents, noting that Aldrich's lawyers have also said that courthouse staff could have been the source of the information. It has asked for the defense contempt motion to be dismissed.