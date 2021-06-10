Leak of billionaires' tax data draws GOP outcry over privacy

The law provides for potential criminal penalties for federal employees or other individuals who leak tax information.

The ProPublica report published Tuesday on the wealthiest people in America was based on IRS data — long held as sacrosanct — delivered by an anonymous source.

For Democrats, the revelations affirmed their long-standing accusations that the IRS gives big corporations and wealthy individuals a free pass while hounding lower-income people. Democrats held up the new report as a prime exhibit in the national dialogue over the vast and widening inequality between the wealthiest and everyone else.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in a tweet: “Our tax system is rigged for billionaires who don’t make their fortunes through income, like working families do. The evidence is abundantly clear: it is time for a #WealthTax in America to make the ultra-rich finally pay their fair share.″

The report showed that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. Financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax. Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — an average of 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once taxes for Social Security and Medicare are included, ProPublica found.

They all used perfectly legal tax strategies, which is why the ProPublica report stoked the debate over the loopholes, shelters and offshore havens available to the wealthy and giant corporations courtesy of the federal tax code.

The report intruded on the debate over Biden’s sweeping tax plan, which must be approved by Congress. Seeking revenue to finance his multitrillion-dollar plan to boost infrastructure, families, education and job training, Biden is targeting the wealthy for higher taxes. He wants to raise the top tax rate to 39.6% for people earning $400,000 a year or more in taxable income, estimated to be fewer than 2% of U.S. households. The top tax rate that workers pay on salaries and wages now is 37%.

Biden proposes to nearly double the tax rate that high-earning Americans pay on profits from stocks and other investments. Inherited capital gains would no longer be tax-free. The plan also would raise taxes on corporations, affecting wealthy investors who own corporate stocks.

As they raise the alarm on privacy of tax data, Republicans also are denouncing what they see as a related intrusion: a new financial reporting proposal that is nestled in Biden's tax plan. Aimed at helping the IRS collect taxes, it would call for U.S. banks to report to the agency most flows into and out of personal and business accounts, including bank loans and investment accounts. Banks aren’t wild about it, either.

The aim is to give the IRS a better view of underreported income by individuals and businesses, according to the plan architects. Wealthier taxpayers’ earnings from investments and business activities would be reported to the IRS the way wages and salaries are.

Republican lawmakers see it as an assault on taxpayers’ privacy.

The requirement would bring “a drastic increase in the amount of private, sensitive information reported to the IRS by financial institutions about deposits or withdrawals made by any individual or business in savings, checking, or other accounts of as little as $600,” the senior Republicans in tax policy, Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho and Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, told IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig in a letter. “Taxpayers who are already concerned about having their local banks turned into monitoring and reporting agents of the IRS now must also worry about whether data collected and reported to the agency are secure.”

An array of trade groups representing big and small banks and credit unions have objected to the proposal, saying their members already provide “significant data” to the IRS and other regulators. The proposal “would impose cost and complexity that are not justified by the potential, and highly uncertain, benefits,” the groups said in a recent statement to a Senate panel.

__

Follow Marcy Gordon on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mgordonap

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) Credit: Nati Harnik Credit: Nati Harnik

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany. The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Hannibal Hanschke Credit: Hannibal Hanschke

FILE - In this June 21, 2019, file photo, George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations, looks before the Joseph A. Schumpeter award ceremony in Vienna, Austria. The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, File) Credit: Jens Meyer Credit: Jens Meyer

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2018 file photo, Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, in New York. The richest 25 Americans pay less in tax — 15.8% of adjusted gross income — than many ordinary workers do, once you include taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica found, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP) Credit: Tom Williams Credit: Tom Williams