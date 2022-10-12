ajc logo
X

Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

National & World News
Updated 15 minutes ago
A Polish oil pipeline operator says that a leak was detected in a pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leak was detected in an underground oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday.

The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline, which originates in Russia, on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock.

It said the cause of the leak wasn't known. The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.

The Druzhba pipeline, which in Russian means “Friendship,” is one of the world’s longest oil pipelines, and after leaving Russia it branches out to bring crude to points including Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.

Firefighters were working in the cornfields near the village of Zurawice to determine the exact point of the leak, according to a spokesman for firefighters, Brig. Karol Kierzkowski. He told the state all-news broadcaster TVP Info that approximately 400 cubic meters of spilled crude had been pumped out, and transmission along the line had been blocked.

Last year, Russia accounted for around 35% of Germany’s crude oil supply. But that proportion has been reduced following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Germany's focus now is on phasing out the remaining supplies before a European Union embargo on most Russian imports goes into effect next year.

A month ago, the German government took control of three refineries owned by Russian energy company Rosneft, which account for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Braves open the postseason: Special coverage in Tuesday’s AJC and ePaper18h ago

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Years after acquittal, Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill back on trial Wednesday
21h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop
14h ago

Credit: Etienne Laurent

Weinstein lawyer decries 'almost medieval' cell conditions
10h ago

Credit: Etienne Laurent

Weinstein lawyer decries 'almost medieval' cell conditions
10h ago

Ahead of ex-DeKalb official’s trial, lawyer IDs ‘confidential source’
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
4m ago
Pound falls after UK bank chief rules out extending help
9m ago
Global shares mixed, British pound weakens against dollar
11m ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
18h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top