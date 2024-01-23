'League of Legends' developer Riot Games announces layoffs of 530 staff

BANGKOK (AP) — Riot Games, the developer of the popular “League of Legends” multiplayer battle game is joining other tech companies that have been trimming their payrolls with a layoff of 11% of its staff.

In a lengthy statement to staff issued late Monday, CEO Dylan Jadeja said the move was meant to “create focus and move us toward a sustainable future.” It said 530 jobs were being eliminated, accounting for about 11% of the company’s workforce.

Jadeja said the Los Angeles, California-based company had expanded its investments across too many areas, doubling its staff in a few years, and now was cutting back to focus on games.