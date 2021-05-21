Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors, the team said. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.

The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday’s playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice.