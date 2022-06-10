ajc logo
LEADING OFF: Phils' Thomson aims to extend undefeated start

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson, right, talks with first base coach Paco Figueroa, center, before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:

___

WHAT A START!

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson tries to extend his unbeaten run when Arizona visits Citizens Bank Park.

Thomson is 6-0 since taking over after manager Joe Girardi was fired last Friday.

Thomson is off to the best start by a first-time major league manager since Boston’s Joe Morgan won his first 12 games in 1988, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Overall, Philadelphia has won a season-high seven in a row and improved to 28-29. Bryce Harper and Odúbel Herrera both homered for the second straight day as the Phils beat the NL Central-leading Brewers 8-3 Thursday.

Kyle Gibson (3-2, 4.40 ERA) starts for the Phillies against Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.40) and the Diamondbacks.

TOUGH BREAK

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is expected to miss four to six weeks after his right thumb was broken by a foul ball.

The 25-year-old Stephenson was injured in the fourth inning of Cincinnati's 5-4 loss to Arizona on Thursday. He already had missed time this season because of a concussion.

Stephenson is hitting .305 and there was speculation that he would be the Reds’ representative in the All-Star Game.

“I have never had anything broken or fractured before,” he said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I knew it didn’t feel good. It is tough, but it will be fine. Frustrating. You live and learn. You have to find the positives.”

FAMILIAR FOE

Dodgers righty Walker Buehler (6-2, 3.84 ERA) aims to reverse a recent rut when he starts in San Francisco.

The two-time All-Star has allowed nine runs in 8 1/3 innings over his last two outings and was chased after 2 1/3 innings by the Mets last Saturday in the shortest start of his big league career. Buehler worked on delivery issues in a bullpen session in Chicago on Wednesday.

Buehler is 7-1 with a 2.55 ERA in his career against the NL West rival Giants.

RETURNING

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill is expected to rejoin the rotation and start on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.

Megill hasn't pitched since May 11 while recovering from a biceps injury. He is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts this season.

The 26-year-old returns to the NL East leaders while aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom remain on the injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

