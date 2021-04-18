LEADING OFF: Patriots' Day at Fenway, Twins still on pause

Chicago ace Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.55 ERA) is slated to start the series finale against Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.08).

STILL WAITING

The Twins will continue coronavirus testing and contact tracing with the hope of getting back on the field Tuesday for a doubleheader at Oakland.

Minnesota had games against the Angels in Anaheim on Saturday and Sunday postponed. The Twins-Athletics game Monday also was called off.

The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week.

There have been six MLB games postponed this year because of the virus, including a season-opening, three-game series between the Nationals and Mets after Washington’s coronavirus concerns.

MIZZOU FOR YOU

Rays left-hander Josh Fleming is set to pitch the series opener at Kansas City in front of his own personal rooting section.

The 24-year-old Fleming is from Bridgeton, Missouri, on the other side of the state in the St. Louis area. He’s expecting about 12 family members and 25 friends for the game. Many of them have not seen him pitch since 2018 at Bowling Green.

“Any time I hear screaming, here I’ll know it’s going to be from there,” he said.

Fleming’s parents will be on hand. They were forced by the pandemic to watch his debut on television at a hotel across from Tropicana Field but did attend World Series games.

REMEMBER ME?

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler returns to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since being fired as Philadelphia’s skipper.

The Phils went 80-82 in 2018 during Kapler’s first year and 81-81 in 2019. The Giants didn’t play in Philly last season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people. It’s not going to be the easiest thing with the COVID protocols. But I plan on getting a little bit of time with some people I grew close to during my time in Philly.”

What kind of reception does he expect from fans?

“Making that prediction, I just don’t know where to begin,” he said. “I did the best job I could every day. It didn’t work out. We didn’t win enough. That ultimately is the bottom line.”

___

Minnesota Twins players wear masks during batting practice amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Tampa Bay Rays starter Josh Fleming throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) Credit: Steve Nesius Credit: Steve Nesius