LEADING OFF: Padres check Clevinger, Burnes' ERA title bid

“We’re comfortable with our options, yeah, but like I said, we’re not going to flip out and freak out,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

A NEW ERA

No Brewers pitcher has won an ERA title -- Corbin Burnes could become the first. The 25-year-old righty starts at St. Louis with a 1.77 ERA, barely behind Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (1.73).

Milwaukee and the Cardinals are both competing for an NL playoff spot. Kwang Hyun Kim pitches for St. Louis, coming off the first shaky start of his rookie season.

LEADER METER

In a matchup of teams already in the playoffs and trying to win the AL Central crown, Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 2.03 ERA) and the White Sox visit Zach Plesac (4-2, 1.85) and the Indians at Progressive Field.

Both pitchers are among the AL ERA leaders. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber tops the majors at 1.63 after a strong performance Wednesday night.

The game also pairs two players at the top of the AL MVP race: Chicago slugger José Abreu and Indians third baseman José Ramírez.

FEELING BUFF

Hyun Jin Ryu tries to pitch Toronto closer to a playoff spot when he starts against the Yankees in Buffalo. Ryu (4-2, 3.00) has permitted more than two earned runs in just one of his past nine starts.

Jordan Mongtomery (2-2, 5.12) is completing his first full season -- shortened to 60 games because of the pandemic -- following Tommy John surgery.

___

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash