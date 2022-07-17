LEADING OFF: O's get 1st pick in draft, M's win 13 in row

Rounds 1 and 2 are set for Sunday night, with 3-10 on Monday and 11-20 on Tuesday.

M-M-M GOOD

The Mariners have won 13 in a row, two shy of matching the team record set in 2001 when Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez and Bret Boone led Seattle to 116 wins and its last playoff appearance.

J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the 10th inning as the Mariners beat Texas 3-2 on Saturday. Carlos Santana homered to help Seattle (50-42) win for the 21st time in 24 games.

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves hold the longest winning streak this season, taking 14 in a row last month.

Mariners right-hander Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.84 ERA), who is 4-0 with a 2.53 ERA in five career starts against Texas, opposes rookie righty Glenn Otto (4-5, 5.50) has given up no more than two runs in eight of his 12 starts overall.

HALFTIME

It's the final day of play before the All-Star break, with the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers holding big division leads and the Mets, Brewers and Twins on top in closer races.

Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts and Los Angeles face the Angels in the Freeway Series, two days before the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

First-time All-Star Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Minnesota play the White Sox at Target Field. Dylan Cease (8-4, 2.30 ERA) starts for Chicago — he has allowed just three earned runs over his last nine starts and leads all starters with 13.09 strikeouts per nine innings, but hasn’t been picked for the All-Star Game. Minnesota is expected to activate and start RHP Chris Archer (2-3, 3.08). Archer has been out since July 2 left hip tightness.

SUNDAY SPECIAL

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale faces Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.05) in his second start of the season after being sidelined by a broken rib.

Sale pitched five scoreless innings against the Rays in his season debut Tuesday night, reaching 97 mph during his final inning. Manager Alex Cora was pleased with the arm strength and thought Sale succeeded despite some rust in his delivery.

Cole pitched seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts against Cincinnati in a 4-3 loss Tuesday for the major league-leading Yankees.

Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez (28), Dylan Moore (25), Cal Raleigh, right, and others celebrate their 3-2 win against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday July 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)