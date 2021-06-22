LEADING OFF: Franco debut, Cole focus, Hendricks streak

STICKY STUFF FOCUS

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (8-3, 2.31 ERA) makes his first start since Major League Baseball started mandatory checks by umpires on all pitchers for banned grip-enhancing substances. The right-hander will be pitching on five days' rest when he faces the visiting Kansas City Royals.

SLOW BALL

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (9-4, 4.13) has won a career-best seven straight starts for the Chicago Cubs going into an outing Tuesday night against the visiting Cleveland Indians, who send Eli Morgan (0-1, 12.79) to the mound. Hendricks' is succeeding despite an average four-seam fastball velocity of 87.1 mph, 183rd among 184 qualified pitchers. Only Minnesota's Tyler Rogers, with his submarine delivery, trails, at 82.3 mph.

FAMILIAR FACE

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will be facing San Diego for the third time this season when the Los Angeles Dodgers play at the Padres on Tuesday night. Kershaw (8-6, 3.36) is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA against the Padres this season and 22-8 with a 2.04 versus San Diego in 42 career starts.

Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts heading to the dugout after allowing a two-run home run to Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks winds up during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens